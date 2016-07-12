Prepare to Be Seriously Impressed by Ariel Winter’s Tiger Tattoo 

Yesterday, you might have heard buzz that Ariel Winter was teasing at a new tattoo. Over the weekend, the Modern Family actress shared the news with her Instagram fans by posting a photo of her in the famous Shamrock Social Club tattoo parlor in LA where she was about to get inked by Doctor Woo (fellow actress Sarah Hyland and a slew of other A-list celebs are his regular clients). Well, she wasn't kidding, and we finally have a photo of Ariel Winter's new ink.

The actress got a tiger's face tattooed on the upper part of her back. The detail of this piece of art is actually amazing—it needs to be seen. Just look at those whiskers!

VIDEO: Ariel Winter's Sexiest Instagram Moments

Doctor Woo himself shared a black-and-white picture of the tattoo on Instagram, and we're currently waiting on the big reveal from Ariel. We're dying to know what made her choose a tiger and the meaning behind the addition to her ink.

🐯 for @arielwinter #halfneedle A photo posted by Doctor Woo Tattoo (@_dr_woo_) on Jul 11, 2016 at 3:52pm PDT

RELATED: Redhead No More: Ariel Winter Just Dyed Her Hair Black

Ariel previously got her niece and nephew's initials inked on her ribcage as well as the expression "Love Risks Everything And Asks For Nothing” in Greek on her hip.