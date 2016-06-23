Ariel Winter Just Shut Down Body-Shamers Criticizing Her Graduation Dress  

Ariel Winter, aka one of our favorite human beings, will not have any of your body-shaming, #thankyouverymuch. The actress who has been an advocate for body positivity fired back at Internet trolls who criticized the dress she chose to wear to her high school graduation party. Naturally, the Modern Family star's response was not only classy, but also very inspiring.

In a series of Twitter messages, she made it clear that she will not let anyone bring her down, and at the end of the day, it's her body and she will dress it as she pleases. Preach.

"Embrace all that you are. Don't let those outside voices become your inner voice," Winter wrote.

And to those who body-shame her, she had the perfect message: "Please, get a hobby."

#SLAY

Dear sorry body-shamers, I looked HOT in that dress. And if you hate it, don't buy it. But please get a hobby. XOXO Ariel #EmbraceYourBody — Ariel Winter (@arielwinter1) June 23, 2016

The Modern Family actress shared an empowering quote from about not losing yourself in fake Facebook statuses or people's online comments.

Know your value. Remember who you are. Love yourself. You're perfect 😘💎 #stoptheshaming pic.twitter.com/5OUXPOg4Df — Ariel Winter (@arielwinter1) June 23, 2016

Winter's latest body positive tweet is so simple yet has such a powerful message: embrace yourself.

Embrace all that you are. Don't let those outside voices become your inner voice #mychoice #loveyourcurves pic.twitter.com/KgIJq1WQQe — Ariel Winter (@arielwinter1) June 23, 2016

Isn't that the truth.