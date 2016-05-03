Ariel Winter's Braided Half-Up Hairstyle Will Give You All the Hair Envy

Fact: Ariel Winter has gorgeous hair. As one of the few celebs who didn't chop off her long locks into a bob this spring, she instead opted for a new (fiery) hair color (how's that for a makeover) which totally blew our mind.

And, of course, she is showing it off every chance she gets. You know, as she soon!

Last night, the actress stepped out in LA wearing the perfect half-up do that included a pretty braid pinned on the back of her head.

So if you are looking for a fun way to style your mane, look no more — just thank Ariel Winter.

