Ariana Grande's Beauty Line Is Officially at Ulta — Including This Sold-Out Cheek and Lip Stick

Everyone loves a multiuse beauty product, and some shoppers think r.e.m. beauty's cheek and lip stick is "one of the best" out there right now. Made with nourishing ingredients like jojoba and cocoa seed extracts, the creamy two-in-one balm can be used as a lip product or blush and comes in 10 shades. Customers say the pigment is "great" and blends "easily." Right now, Ulta is the only place to snag the product since it's sold out at the brand's website.