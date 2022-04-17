Ariana Grande's Beauty Line Is Officially at Ulta — Including This Sold-Out Cheek and Lip Stick
If you've been waiting to see Ariana Grande's r.e.m. beauty collection at your favorite Ulta store, the day is finally here. The singer's space-themed makeup products have exclusively dropped at Ulta's physical stores and website today, but things will likely be selling out soon.
Both of the r.e.m. beauty collections (Chapters 1 and 2) are included in the drop, including the newest skincare products that just launched last month, like this cooling eye balm. The Ulta collection also includes some popular products that are currently sold out at r.e.m. beauty's website, like the Eclipse Cheek & Lip Stick.
Wondering where to start? I rounded up my five must-have r.e.m. products below that you'll want to add to your cart before they're gone:
Fun Night's Sleep Cooling & Blurring Under Eye Balm
While a majority of the lineup is makeup, Grande launched two skincare products in her Chapter 2 collection: a blurring under-eye balm and soothing face mist. If your under-eyes need a little pick-me-up in the mornings (mine always do), you'll want to add the eye balm to your routine. Made with centella asiatica, caffeine, and mushroom extracts, the slippery balm blurs imperfections, soothes puffiness, and brightens dark circles. Plus, you can use it as a primer before applying concealer.
Flourishing Lengthening Mascara
Grande's beauty line features several lash products, from a growth serum to falsies. If you're looking for something affordable and effective that'll give you longer, natural-looking lashes quickly, it's the Flourishing Lengthening Mascara. The lightweight mascara volumizes without clumping and is super lightweight. I love that the formula is free of parabens, microplastics, silicone, and mineral oil, and instead includes microalgae, which promotes hair growth.
Midnight Shadows Metallic Gel Eyeshadow
Eyeshadow is the star of r.e.m. beauty. It comes in all forms, including traditional powder palettes, liquid metallic and matte versions, and even a gel option. Shoppers sing praises for all of them, and even Britney Spears recently raved on Instagram that they feel like "silk" on your face. The glittery gel eyeshadow is my favorite because it's hydrating, highly pigmented, and can be used as body glitter, too. All five shades are stunning, but I'm partial to shades Touch, an aqua mint, and Affirmations, a dusty pink.
On Your Collar Matte Lipstick
The On Your Collar Matte Lipstick is a great matte lippie that applies smoothly, is long-lasting, and won't dry out your pout. It comes in six neutral pinks and browns and has a subtle vanilla scent. My favorite shade is Wine n Dine, which is a very '90s rich brown-mauve that reminds me of Rachel Green's lipstick on Friends.
Eclipse Cheek & Lip Stick
Everyone loves a multiuse beauty product, and some shoppers think r.e.m. beauty's cheek and lip stick is "one of the best" out there right now. Made with nourishing ingredients like jojoba and cocoa seed extracts, the creamy two-in-one balm can be used as a lip product or blush and comes in 10 shades. Customers say the pigment is "great" and blends "easily." Right now, Ulta is the only place to snag the product since it's sold out at the brand's website.
