Ariana Grande Just Got Two New Super Cute Tattoos

Ariana Grande has one of the most identifiable looks in the music world. The high, perky ponytail, thigh high boots, and now, her bangs are all pretty much synonymous with Ariana. Take a moment and try to picture Ariana without any of those—it's impossible. So it's pretty ironic that we tend to forget about Ariana's tattoos.

She has a few that we know of to date and they're all in pretty inconspicuous places—one on her left ribcage, one on the back of her neck, and one on her toe. But last night, Ariana added two new tattoos to her collection.

Ariana had both tattoos inked on her fingers—one on her middle finger and one on her thumb. The tattoo on her middle finger could just be all about girl power, considering it's a the Venus symbol, or the female gender sign.

Ariana Grande/Snapchat

Ariana Grande/Snapchat

The second of Ariana's new tattoos is on her thumb, and if you're one of those people that wants everything in your closet monogrammed (or at the very least, your Madewell tote), you'll dig it. It's the letter "A" for her best friend and also herself. Ariana... A.... Get it?

Getting your first name initial as a tattoo has got to be one of the cutest ink ideas we've seen in a while.