Ariana Grande Lets Her Hair Down in Her New Video — Literally

At this point, Ariana Grande's ponytail deserves the same celebrity status as she does. It's also fair to say that Grande definitely helped make the high ponytail cool again (thank you, Ariana) and vowed to never part ways with her favorite hairstyle. AG even said she'd wear it proudly at age 95 — of course, as she should.

However, she made one exception in her new video for "Into You."

The sultry clip shows Grande in a love triangle with her hunky bodyguard. Spoiler alert: There is a lot of making out and cutsie couple moments in the video, like the kinds that belong in a rom-com, but what caught our eye is obviously her hair, blowing in the wind but obviously still looking 100 percent.

Check it out below and get ready to listen to the track on repeat.

RELATED: Ariana Grande Has a Lip Sync Conversation with Jimmy Fallon via Beyoncé, Sia, and Frank Sinatra

So catchy, right?!