5 Ways Argan Oil Can Benefit Your Beauty Routine

Marianne Mychaskiw
Jan 27, 2016 @ 4:00 pm

Argan oil is dubbed "liquid gold" in the beauty world for a reason—the ingredient does just about everything (except for the dishes, not that we've tried or anything...), and the moisture it delivers is unparalleled. Even better, argan oil is the ultimate mix-master. If your deep conditioner or facial moisturizer just isn't delivering the hydration it used to, add a few drops of argan oil, mix well, and apply liberally. The oil is so versatile, it can be incorporated into literally every step of your beauty regimen, so we put together a guide to where you can include argan in your routine, and our favorite products for doing so. From skin and hair, to even your eye makeup and nail products, keep reading to get all the details.

Hair

After the world was introduced to the wonder that is Moroccanoil's signature treatment oil ($44; nordstrom.com), the haircare aisle became one of the first logical places for argan oil-infused products, with brands like Briogeo ($26; sephora.com) and Matrix ($18; ulta.com) including the ingredient to make their deep conditioners even more nourishing. But the uses aren't limited to just the intensive treatments—many brands have added argan oil into their styling products, à la Show Beauty's Premiere Finishing Spray ($35; sephora.com), to provide equal parts hold and hydration.

Skincare

Following the hair category, your skincare lineup is the next most-obvious place to include argan oil. Just by massaging a few drops of the pure ingredient, like Kahina's ($82; net-a-porter.com), into your skin prior to your moisturizer will give your complexion extra insurance against the drying winter elements, and when combined with retinol-based products like the This Works No Wrinkles Eye Repair ($73; net-a-porter.com), the adverse effects of the harsher ingredients get toned down. Of course, an argan-based cleanser and moisturizer will only emphasize your glow—we're obsessed with Laura Mercier's Flawless Skin Repair Crème ($98; sephora.com) and the Tata Harper Nourishing Oil Cleanser ($64; nordstrom.com).

Body

Who says the skin-nourishing benefits of argan oil have to end below your jaw line? The combination of hot water, winter air, and radiator in your apartment do no favors for your skin, so we recommend swapping your go-to body washes and exfoliants for argan-infused versions like SheaMoisture's scrub ($10; target.com), which also uses shea butter in the formula, or The Body Shop's Wild Argan Oil Shower Gel ($9; thebodyshop-usa.com). Once you've finished, apply Elizabeth & James's Nirvana Black Body Oil ($60; sephora.com) to lock in the moisture, or an argan-infused lotion like the Kiehl's Superbly Restorative formula ($38; nordstrom.com) if you prefer a cream-based option.

Makeup

Adding argan oil to products that could always use a little more moisture, like foundation (Josie Maran, $34; sephora.com) and lip balm (Too Cool for School, $15; sephora.com), are pretty much a given, but the unexpected benefits the ingredient adds to your eye makeup are so good, you'll wonder why no one ever thought of including it before. When used in a mascara like Physicians Formula's Argan Wear ($10; ulta.com), it serves as a combined treatment-cosmetic hybrid, and your lashes won't feel as stiff and brittle as they would with other formulas. Cream-based shadows like Chosungah 22's Jello Eyeshadow Palette ($39; sephora.com) also become so easy to blend, you can pass your brush kit entirely and use your ring finger as an applicator.

Nails 

Gone are the days of dry cuticles and brittle nail beds. If you're dealing with constant breakage and your nails just won't seem to grow, apply a few coats of Essie's Grow Faster base coat ($9; essie.com) prior to your nail lacquer to give your nails a protective layer from the color, and allow the concentrated dose of argan oil to nurse them back to a longer, healthier state. After you've finished your manicure, use a few drops of pure argan oil like John Masters's formula ($38; ulta.com) to restore the moisture you lost during the color-change process.

