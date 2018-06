New York City epidermologist Isabelle Bellis suggests soothing raw skin with a gentle milk cleanser rather than a foaming soap or gel. It allows the skin to naturally rebalance moisture levels“Try face oils in the morning and creams at night,” says Bellis. “Face oils protect the capillaries and they provide an extra barrier of protection since they don't penetrate as easily,” she adds. We love Rodin's Oil Lusso Face Oil ($140; barneys.com ).Try cutting down on exfoliation. “Each time you exfoliate, you rip away a layer of protection and expose your capillaries to the harsh winter environment. Once a week maximum in normal conditions. In the winter, try every other week,” says Bellis.