Wait, Are Kylie's Lip Kits Getting an Actual Store?

Kylie Jenner has been making moves with Kylie Cosmetics the last few weeks. She's releasing two limited-edition Fourth of July shades, her lip kits had a cameo in Partynextdoor's Snapchat music video, and now it looks like there is a Kylie Cosmetics IRL store in the horizon (at least if you're in California).

Yesterday on Snapchat, Kylie was in a couple of empty stores where she revealed that she was "looking for Kylie Cosmetics stores right now." In a later Snapchat, she said, "makeup store's about to be lit," meaning maybe she found the one?! While for now it looks like only California residents will be lucky enough to see the store (if that's really where she was at the moments), we're sure that the way she's expanding they'll be popping up all over the place in no time.

The concept of launching a store doesn't really surprise us at all, either. Her big sisters launched Dash boutiques all over the country, so it was only a matter of time before Ky got in on the retail action.

And while we're talking about Kylie's store, can we put in a few requests? Kylie, if you're out there listening, we'd love if you could have a "Make Your Own" Lip Kit station, as well as a selfie wall. It only seems fitting. Thanks!