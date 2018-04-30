The $95 Serum That Made My Redness Disappear

I've always struggled with facial redness. It's just too bad that it isn't perfectly confined to the apples of my cheeks, and in a shade that's similar to NARS Orgasm.

Calming, gentle moisturizers have helped, and so has a prescription from my dermatologist, but I needed a redness-reducing serum to specifically address the issue. That's where Dior's pricey Capture Youth Redness Soother Serum came into play ($95; sephora.com).

The glass bottle is part of Dior's new anti-aging serum collection, which features serums that work to reduce the appearance of all signs of aging skin, not just fine lines and wrinkles.

The green hue of the milky serum is purposeful. Green is opposite of red on the color wheel, so it works to counteract the rosiness in your skin. It's also made with cotton peptides to soothe and calm irritated skin. On top of color-correcting and calming, the serum includes ingredients that build up your skin's defense system to protect against aggressors like pollution.

The first thing I noticed is that it didn't sting my ultra-sensitive skin, which is an issue I've had with anti-aging products in the past. You gently pat it in with your fingertips and the milky formula sinks into skin quickly. Within a few weeks of applying it twice daily before my moisturizer, I noticed a significant decrease in facial redness. My skin looked less irritated and felt less dry, too.

When I think of all the time I've saved not applying full-coverage foundation in the morning, $95 doesn't seem like that much of a splurge after all.