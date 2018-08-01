This Anti-Aging Eye Product Is What’s Always Been Missing from Skincare

I consider myself to be an encyclopedia of beauty terminology: Charcoal, vitamin C, hyaluronic acid, micellar water — you name it, I know it. That's why I was so surprised when I realized that despite my wealth of beauty knowledge, there is one ingredient that I was pretty unfamiliar with — until now. I'm talking about vitamin F, and the role it plays in putting a halt on premature aging.

You might be thinking, "What the hell is vitamin F?" Before you go examine a bottle of Flintstones gummies, know it's just a clever nickname for fatty acids. Vitamin F is also the superstar of Perricone MD's latest anti-aging Essential Fx Eyelid Lift Serum, and I have a feeling you're going to be seeing a lot more of it soon.

According to Dr. Nicholas Perricone, the founder of the skincare brand, fatty acids are responsible for cell construction, and when used in skincare products, they have the ability to increase radiance, suppleness of the skin, and turn of inflammation. The specific blend that Perricone MD's uses consists of flax, chia, and macadamia seed oils, and they work together to restore and strengthen the skin's moisture barrier, which in turn keeps the skin hydrated and less prone to sagging.

The other notable ingredient in this product is signature to the brand, and it's called Acyl-Glutathione. Dr. Perricone calls it the master antioxidant in all cells, regenerating other antioxidants and reducing inflammation within the skin. Thanks to the brand's penetration technology, it's also able to get deep into the layers of your skin to protect and reduce the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles.

The ingredients in the lightweight, liquid-like serum claim to work together to smooth creases and uneven texture around the eyelid level. It's made specifically for this sensitive and wrinkle-prone area, as opposed to other anti-aging eye creams that target the entire orbit area. And because it creates a moisturized, smoothed surface on the upper lids, it helps keep makeup in-tact longer, too.

The Essential Fx Eyelid Lift Serum isn't the only product that uses this mash-up of ingredients. It's part a five-product lineup, including an Intensive Overnight Moisturizer, a Brightening Under-Eye Cream, a Deep Crease Serum, and a Rejuvenating Moisturizer.

This antioxidant, anti-inflammatory magic doesn't come cheap, though. The 0.5 oz bottle of the Eyelid Lift Serum will set you back $122, while the cheapest product of the collection, the Rejuvenating Moisturizer, rings in at $98, and that's for the smallest size.

My eyes widen at a $14 salad, so yes, I definitely agree the product is a true splurge. If you're looking for a new and science-backed option for your wrinkles, though, Perricone MD's new collection might just be worth the cash. Personally, I evaluate the state of my future crow's feet on a daily basis, so for me, this little bottle of vitamin F is a must.