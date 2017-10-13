Everything You Need in Your Anti-Aging Skincare Starter Kit

Navigating anti-aging skincare shelf as a newbie can feel like a trip to the the Upside-Down, in Stranger Things terms. Nothing really makes sense, it’s kind of scary, and there’s a bunch of products made with ingredient names you can’t pronounce. Demogorgon, much? But don’t stress over what should go in your starter kit, because we consulted with a top dermatologist to find out what to stock up on to delay the signs of aging from showing up on your face. Trust, it’s not that different than your regular everyday routine, just maybe a little more retinol and attention to eye cream.

Keep scrolling to find out exactly what you need to shop to ward off fine lines and wrinkles.

Sign up for our shopping newsletter Get exclusive discounts, celeb inspo, & more. Sign Up

VIDEO: We Tried It: The Vampire Facial