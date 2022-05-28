Anne Hathaway's Incredible Cannes Hair Styles Are All Thanks to This Jennifer Garner-Approved Product

It's possible that you have heard of this Virtue hair oil before; it was used on Nicola Peltz for her wedding day hair and Jennifer Garner previously credited it with strengthening her strands. Hair stylist Adir Abergel, who works with all three of the actresses, told Harper's Bazaar that because of the sheer number of cameras at Cannes, every look has to look impeccable from every single angle. So obviously, he reached for his go-to Virtue Healing Oil for all of Hathaway's looks.