Anne Hathaway's Incredible Cannes Hair Styles Are All Thanks to This Jennifer Garner-Approved Product
The Cannes Film Festival is my favorite celebrity event of the year, and yes that includes all award shows — even the Met Gala. This year, David Cronenberg premiered his latest horror, Baz Luhrmann unveiled Elvis to the world, and Anne Hathaway is embracing an incredible style renaissance.
The actress is currently at Cannes in support of Armageddon Time — a film she stars in alongside Succession's Jeremy Strong. It reportedly received a standing ovation, which I would like to extend to Hathaway and everyone on her glam team. Her outfits have been incredible and her hair is giving '60s glam, and according to her hairstylist, it's all thanks to Virtue's Healing Oil.
It's possible that you have heard of this Virtue hair oil before; it was used on Nicola Peltz for her wedding day hair and Jennifer Garner previously credited it with strengthening her strands. Hair stylist Adir Abergel, who works with all three of the actresses, told Harper's Bazaar that because of the sheer number of cameras at Cannes, every look has to look impeccable from every single angle. So obviously, he reached for his go-to Virtue Healing Oil for all of Hathaway's looks.
Abergel used the oil for three of them: the blowout with the white maxi dress, the '60s Brigitte Bardot-inspired hairdo, and her center part sleek hair paired with a pink jumpsuit. Using the Healing Oil as the last step, he warmed the oil in his hands and tousled the hair right before sending Hathaway off to the red carpet.
The oil uses several ingredients that help with hair's healing process, as its name suggests. There's Kalahari melon seed oil, which protects hair from damaging effects of the environment, and Tahitian gardenia flower extract, a botanical extract that strengthens weak and damaged hair. Lastly, Amaranthus caudatus seed extract enhances color, moisture retention, and shine, which makes it a great styling tool in addition to a healing reparative tool.
All three of Hathaway's looks are giving Riviera glam — which alone is enough to sell me, but it also reiterates that this oil seems to be in every celebrity's repertoire. Because it's Memorial Day weekend there is an added bonus: the oil is 20 percent off at Dermstore when you use the code SUN. Head to the retailer to try this luxurious celebrity-loved hair oil for yourself.