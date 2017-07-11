10 Animals That Have Better Hair and Makeup than All of Us

Maria itina/Getty
Erin Lukas
Jul 11, 2017 @ 11:00 am

There's a number of places to find inspiration for your next hair or makeup look, but these animals don't have to spend any time scrolling through Instagram or Sephora's new arrivals because they were #blessed by Mother Nature with everything from shiny hair to a classic swipe of red matte lipstick.

It might go without saying, but the following animals have truly "woke up like this" and skip regularly hitting up the salon. Keep scrolling for 10 animals that look like they have better hair and makeup than all of us.

1 of 10 Hohlfeld, Volker

The Secretarybird 

We need to know: what lash serum and mascara does the secretarybird use? 

2 of 10 John Seung-Hwan Shin/Getty

The Hotot Bunny 

No eyeshadow palette required: the hotot bunny's dark smoky eye is au natural. 

3 of 10 DEA / P. JACCOD/Getty

The Red-Cheeked Cordonbleu

Not only was this bird blessed with the most vibrant blue coat, it also has rosy cheeks. 

4 of 10 Tim Graham/Getty

This French Horse 

We don't know what makes us more jealous: this horse's perfect platinum blonde mane, or its beachy texture. 

5 of 10 cobythecat/Instagram

This Cat's Cat-Eye

With a winged-eyeliner this sharp, it's not surprising that Coby The Cat is Insta-famous. 

6 of 10 James D. Morgan/Getty

The Sea Lion 

A lit-from-within, radiant complexion isn't a hard look to achieve when you're a sea lion. 

7 of 10 ullstein bild/Getty

The Red-Lipped Batfish 

Haters will say it's MAC Ruby Woo, but the red-lipped was born with a crimson mouth. 

8 of 10 Maria Itina/Getty

The Akhal Teke Horse 

No highlighter will ever compare to the glossy coat of the Akhal Teke horse breed. 

9 of 10 Les Stocker/Getty

The Pink-Necked Green Pigeon 

This pigeon's colorful coat looks like it's a fan of the unicorn pastel hair trend.  

10 of 10 kerbiegibbs/Twitter

This Dog's Highlights 

Looking for inspiration for your next dye job? Look no further than this dog's perfect ombré highlights. This pet went viral after its owner posted a photo on Twitter praising its natural hair color. 

