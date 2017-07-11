10 Animals That Have Better Hair and Makeup than All of Us

There's a number of places to find inspiration for your next hair or makeup look, but these animals don't have to spend any time scrolling through Instagram or Sephora's new arrivals because they were #blessed by Mother Nature with everything from shiny hair to a classic swipe of red matte lipstick.

It might go without saying, but the following animals have truly "woke up like this" and skip regularly hitting up the salon. Keep scrolling for 10 animals that look like they have better hair and makeup than all of us.

VIDEO: The Real Cost of Microblading and Other Beauty Procedures