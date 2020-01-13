These $10 Masks Repaired Angelina Jolie's Hair on the Maleficent Set
Hairstylist Audrey Futterman and other experts spilled their best movie-magic secrets at the Make-Up Artist and Hair Stylist Guild Awards.
Angelina Jolie’s hair was in need of a little magic while she was filming Maleficent: Mistress of Evil.
Because it was tightly tucked under fairy horns for the majority of the film, the Oscar winner’s locks needed to be regularly repaired — and hairstylist Audrey Futterman had the perfect solution: Hask hair products (each less than $10). “I did my treatments on a daily basis for an entire month, because she was also having a problem with hair growth,” Futterman told InStyle at the Make-Up Artists and Hair Stylist Guild Awards on Saturday night in Los Angeles.
“It was a lot of tea tree oil, a lot of Argan," she said, referencing Hask's multiple mask offerings. Jolie was surprised by the results, Futterman added, especially from such affordable products. “She couldn't believe it! It was a regimen that I did for morning, afternoon, and evening, and I'd let her go home with her own wave, which was unusual for her to do. But she let me do it, because she saw the results.”
Futterman's work didn't just earn her praise from Jolie, but also from the Guild — she was nominated for an MUAHS award for her work on Maleficent. “It's such a personal award and nomination," she said, adding that it felt particularly special "because I'm working with my peers."
Among those peers was hairstylist Arexa Lindsey, who styles Tracee Ellis Ross’s locks and more on Black-ish. "The biggest misconception is that [hairstyling] is easy,” Lindsey told us. “Everyone thinks it's so easy, like you're just washing and blow drying hair and then that's it. [But] for me, I'm a department head, so as a department head you have to schedule out the project and read the story, and break down the script.”
For Euphoria makeup artists — and MUAHS nominees — Danielle Davy and Kristen Coleman, makeup was a huge part of helping bring the HBO show’s characters to life. “It was all about having the makeup be visually stunning and eye catching, but also telling the story,” Coleman said.
“So, it was about the script, what the characters are going through, and what we can reveal through their makeup to help show the audience reflections of inner emotions and what's going on in their lives ...There's so much detailed work that we look at that no one really knows unless they do it.”
Aside from the hair and makeup artists themselves, the level of preparation and attention to detail is most apparent to the people in the makeup chairs themselves: the actors.
“It can't happen without these guys,” Da'Vine Joy Randolph, star of Dolemite Is My Name, told us. “It's the core. You base your character off of it ... The good ones, they're like, 'Come on, let's collaborate together. Let's figure it out.'”
“With Dolemite, there were so many vision boards of looks,” the actress continued. “I think it takes the right people who aren't afraid. We should celebrate [makeup artists and hairstylists] because they do so much and yet they rarely get the credit for what they do.”