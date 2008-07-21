Angelina Jolie has long been known for her raw beauty. With her bee-stung lips and enviable body, her name is now shorthand for sexy. And sexy doesn’t mean safe: The 33-year-old’s hair color has gone from punk white to Morticia Addams black; she has added tattoos (a Latin maxim, a Sanskrit scroll) and removed them (the name of ex-husband Billy Bob Thornton). But now that this formerly wild child is known primarily as a mother of an ever-expanding brood, a U.N. ambassador and the very public partner of Brad Pitt, is it possible she has lost her mojo? Never. "She looks the most beautiful when she's in the field-natural, no makeup, nothing," Wyclef Jean has said. "Because you see Angelina, the angel. It doesn't get any better than that."
1986: Even as a child attending the Academy Awards with father, Jon Voight, she had some unusual habits. "I've collected knives since I was a little girl,” the actress has said. “I love the honor and nobility they represent.”
Ralph Dominguez/Globe Photos
1991
As a student at Beverly Hills High School, Jolie was an unknown quantity. "I wore black boots with big silver bats that dragged when I walked," Jolie has said. "I wasn't aware of how I looked, but apparently I looked really creepy."
Seth Poppel/Yearbook Library
1999
She goes platinum for Girl, Interrupted. Even as her fame increases, she keeps her beauty regimen simple: Carmex and lotion. "Sometimes I'll watch TV and go into a lotion trance for an hour,” she has said.
Robert Spencer/Retna
2000
She wins an Academy Award for Girl, Interrupted and slinks down the red carpet in a black Versace gown. “It’s silky,” she said. “And very me.” Her best accessory? A friend, "making sure my tattoos didn't show."
Jim Smeal/WireImage
2007
"Her mouth is so large and beautiful," makeup artist Janeen Schreyer has said of the born beauty. "I usually don't color it." Hairstylist Ted Gibson shows similar restraint: “She loves to keep a natural wave in her hair. It's more sensual."
Tony Barson/WireImage
2008
Although the stunning star just added twins to her growing family, she hasn't settled down. "My life has actually gotten more wild," she has said. "It's more adult, with responsibilities."
Jim Smeal/BEImages
1 of
7
1 of 6Ralph Dominguez/Globe Photos
2 of 6Seth Poppel/Yearbook Library
3 of 6Robert Spencer/Retna
4 of 6Jim Smeal/WireImage
5 of 6Tony Barson/WireImage
6 of 6Jim Smeal/BEImages
