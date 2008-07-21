1 of 6 Ralph Dominguez/Globe Photos

Angelina Jolie has long been known for her raw beauty. With her bee-stung lips and enviable body, her name is now shorthand for sexy. And sexy doesn’t mean safe: The 33-year-old’s hair color has gone from punk white to Morticia Addams black; she has added tattoos (a Latin maxim, a Sanskrit scroll) and removed them (the name of ex-husband Billy Bob Thornton). But now that this formerly wild child is known primarily as a mother of an ever-expanding brood, a U.N. ambassador and the very public partner of Brad Pitt, is it possible she has lost her mojo? Never. "She looks the most beautiful when she's in the field-natural, no makeup, nothing," Wyclef Jean has said. "Because you see Angelina, the angel. It doesn't get any better than that."



1986: Even as a child attending the Academy Awards with father, Jon Voight, she had some unusual habits. "I've collected knives since I was a little girl,” the actress has said. “I love the honor and nobility they represent.”