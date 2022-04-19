These $14 Products From the Kardashians' Hairstylist Gave Me My Shiniest Hair, Ever

The brand is an anomaly in more ways than one. On top of the pricing and skincare-centric inclusions of ceramides, hyaluronic acid, castor, and jojoba oil, Fitzsimons calls the collection a "celebration of women" of all sizes and skin tones — a necessary antidote in an industry that still lacks adequate representation for plus-size and trans women (not to mention clothing options). "Women aren't just one size or skin tone. I love our campaign because it shows women from all walks of life in their power," Fitzsimons tells InStyle.