These $14 Products From the Kardashians' Hairstylist Gave Me My Shiniest Hair, Ever
No matter how you feel about the Kardashians' franchise empire, one thing is undeniable: The family has fantastic hair (Khloé's waves are especially *chef's kiss*). As billionaires, their strands unsurprisingly define "rich girl hair," so I was shocked to learn that the products involved in cultivating their shiny, healthy-looking strands are all $14 — and those of J.Lo, Megan Fox, and Adriana Lima are in the same boat. That's thanks to one of their go-to hairstylists, Andrew Fitzsimons, and his eponymous new line at Ulta.
The brand is an anomaly in more ways than one. On top of the pricing and skincare-centric inclusions of ceramides, hyaluronic acid, castor, and jojoba oil, Fitzsimons calls the collection a "celebration of women" of all sizes and skin tones — a necessary antidote in an industry that still lacks adequate representation for plus-size and trans women (not to mention clothing options). "Women aren't just one size or skin tone. I love our campaign because it shows women from all walks of life in their power," Fitzsimons tells InStyle.
To that end, his team recruited gorgeous models like Charlie Reynolds and Kataluna Enriquez for the campaign, and the remarkable images are well-worth an Instagram scroll. In line with his advocacy for the CROWN Act and founding of the L.A.-based Trans Wellness Center's Cosmetic Donation Program, the through-line is that you don't have to change yourself to be beautiful.
"For far too long, the beauty industry has exploited women's insecurities in order to sell products. On top of that, discussion around hair types has frankly been quite segregated, so it was important to me to launch a collection that reached as many hair types as possible," Fitzsimons says. "The curls collection is the biggest range — curls are my favorite hair texture to work with."
As someone with naturally curly hair, I love to hear it. After trying the phthalate- and paraben-free Fantasy Curls shampoo, conditioner, mask, and curl crème for a week, I'm thoroughly impressed. The shampoo easily rid my hair of too many day's-worth of oil and grime (please do not judge), and the conditioner gave me silky, tangle-free, bouncy ringlets. Both formulas come with an old Hollywood, silky pink tone — it's very Marilyn — and a delicious, lingering vanilla scent.
My favorites, though, are the Prism Shine Invisible Hair Spray and AF1 Restructuring 10-in-1 Leave-In Conditioner. According to Fitzsimons, his celebrity clients are likewise enamored by the leave-in's effect on their hair's shine and health — not an easy feat when you're constantly under the blow dryer. To undo the impact of frequent heat styling, all of the products feature the AF Bonding System, which doctors weak strands with elasticity-increasing hydrogen and ionic bonds. And where bond repair treatments typically cost an arm and a leg, every item's $14 tag was non-negotiable.
"Inclusivity goes far beyond just different skin tones and different hair types; price inclusivity is also very important," Fitzsimons says, noting his upbringing in a low-income, single-mom household (each bottle features a dedication to his grandmother, mother, and sister). "One of my top priorities for this brand was to create products that not only I could feel confident using for a Vogue cover or the Met Gala, but my mom could also afford. 'Luxury' to me isn't expensive, it's details and everyone being considered."
The brand is already selling out at Ulta, with the Kardashian-approved Après Sexe Texture Spray first to go. If you want to get your hands on one of the most game-changing, shine-enhancing hair collections I've tried in years, godspeed. No pressure, but J.Lo, Megan Fox, and six Kardashians are waiting in the wings.