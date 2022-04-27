This $14 Leave-In Cream Gives Me the '90s Julia Roberts Curls of My Dreams

Growing up, I didn't have many curly hair icons I could look to for inspiration. They seemed scant in pop culture, and even in a household of seven, I was the only one to not have dead-straight hair. My mother would often play with my curls and marvel at where they had come from. So, Julia Roberts remained one of the most important celebrities to me. I wanted her hair so badly, and Andrew Fitzsimons' Fantasy Curls Curl Crème finally gave it to me.