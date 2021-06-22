This Potent Anti-Aging Cream Takes 20 Years Off Your Face, and It's Almost Never This Affordable
If the thought of returning to the workplace after a year of WFH is making you tired, Amazon Prime Day is here to help make looking presentable easier via a delicious discount on one of the all-time great clean skincare brands, Andalou Naturals. There's nary a dud in the 13+ products on sale, but the lifting, firming, and brightening action that the brand's 46 percent-off Hyaluronic DMAE Lift and Firm Skin Cream delivers makes skin look so perky, your dire need for coffee and a nap will stay hidden in plain sight.
The potent anti-ager wins over 1,700 five-star ratings from Amazon shoppers and 400+ glowing reviews sprinkled with praise for its wrinkle-tightening effects. "One of the best firming creams I've tried. Works on my droopy lids and chin/neck area better than anything else, and I've tried a lot of products, including pricey ones," reads a sample review from an over-50 shopper. Others write that it's made them look 10 years younger in two weeks, returning their "baby face" with a wholesome, uncompromising formula.
Said formula includes a bevvy of anti-aging power fighters drawn from nature, among them a "fruit stem cell complex," hyaluronic acid, argan oil, jojoba oil, evening primrose oil, vitamin C, vitamin E, and DMAE, a clinically proven ingredient for improving "coarse wrinkles, under-eye dark circles, nasolabial folds, sagging neck skin, and neck firmness."
Shop now: $15 (Originally $27); amazon.com
"Unbelievable. Finally a product - the first I've found - that actually lessens wrinkles," writes a shopper who saw their wrinkles and smile folds diminish. "After I'd been using it daily for about three weeks, my husband volunteered that I'd been looking younger." Other reviewers who self-describe as "elderly" say it's the first thing that's ever gotten people to call their skin beautiful, while a researcher approaching 40 says it's handily undone the hours they've spent "brow furrowed while deep in thought or writing" on top of staying up with their 15-month-old baby.
"I haven't been this happy with a beauty purchase in a long while," writes a 41-year-old shopper who says they're now asked if they're in their 20s, an experience echoed by a last shopper. "I just turned 80, and I have had many people, including doctors, tell me that I look like a woman in her 60s. My secret is: I wash my face well at night, then apply Andalou to [my] face and neck."
Because the line isn't carried in other beauty destinations, now's one of the only times to grab its skin saviors at a discount - and when it comes to the age-reversing products that leave thousands of shoppers glowing, this isn't a sale you want to miss. Take your pick from newly under-$20 choices below, and wake up glowing and ready for the day.
