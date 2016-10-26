This Lip Balm Smells Like an Actual Botanical Garden
You know you've officially reached grown-up status once you swap your Dr. Pepper-flavored Lip Smacker tube for a rose, honey, and saffron-scented option that comes housed in a super-classy glass pot. This week, we've been obsessing over the & Other Stories Floribunda Lip Balm ($29; stories.com), and aside from shielding our lips from the cold fall air, we find ourselves constantly reapplying for the scent scent alone. The faint coral tint looks gorgeous worn solo, but we also love layering it over a lip color, whether for the extra dimension or texture. Better yet, the sheer hue flatters every single skin tone.
The Floribunda Lip Balm is appropriately part of The Herbal Garden lineup of the retailer's new Paris Atelier collection, which uses natural ingredients of French origin. Within the collection are three individual product ranges that give a nod to the aforementioned herbal gardens, the coast, and forest areas. "All the products in our Paris Atelier beauty range are produced in France," says & Other Stories in-house chemist Catarina Åberg. "It was important for us to work with local producers and source natural ingredients from regions such as Bretagne, Provence, and Gascony, which epitomizes the essence of the French nature." Priced between $20 and $55, it's certainly the easiest way to travel through the entire country without burning through your funds and remaining vacation days. Shop the entire lineup starting in November at & Other Stories outposts in New York City and California, and online at stories.com.