Anastasia's New Eyeshadow Palette Pays Tribute to Me, You, and Their 14.2 Million Followers

We've only just seen the actual colors inside the palette, but we're already imagining the countless color combinations we'll be wearing daily once Anastasia Beverly Hills' second palette drops.

Okay, technically it's their third, and you can build your own palette with the brand's eyeshadow singles, but to be fair, that coveted palette with Mario Dedivanovic (Kim K's makeup artist, NBD) was limited edition and sold out almost as fast as the KKW Contour Sticks. Though Anastasia's upcoming Subculture palette will probably fly off the shelves at a similar speed, we can at least rest assured that it'll be part of the permanent lineup if we miss the boat the first time around.

SUBCULTURE - July 25th #abhsubculture A post shared by Anastasia Beverly Hills (@anastasiabeverlyhills) on Jul 19, 2017 at 8:39am PDT

The palette, which contains a healthy balance of neutral and bold tones, was a labor of love founder Anastasia Soare and her daughter Norvina Claudia embarked on together, paying homage to their massive online fan base. Because let's be real—probably 98% of the brow pencils, highlighters, and contour kits to grace our Instagram feed are Anastasia. Even when we're referring to the cartoon (and now, Broadway) musical very loosely based on Anastasia Romanov's story, we find ourselves pronouncing the title the same way we pronounce the brand. Technology is changing the way we live, right?

"It all started here! ABH branched out into makeup (for the second time in our company history) on Instagram. What social media did for our brand, and others alike, is connect us with our makeup family," Soare wrote on Instagram, appropriately. "In August 2012 when this page started, this page was the home base for our Subculture; where makeup lovers united, and still do. Subculture is the second palette in the ABH collection created with our Insta family in mind."

Pick up the palette starting July 25 at anastasiabeverlyhills.com.