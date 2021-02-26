Ana de Armas Is the New Face of Esteé Lauder
The Bond girl will front the brand's upcoming fragrance.
Nothing says fresh start like a set of bangs and a new job. And it looks like Ana de Armas is starting 2021 off with both.
The latest Bond girl has been named the latest global ambassador of Esteé Lauder. Her first campaign for the brand is for a new fragrance launching in March. The Golden Globe-nominated actress and 2021 TIME100 Next list honoree will appear in print, TV, and in-store ads for the scent.
"I am honored to represent such an iconic brand," de Armas said in a statement. "Growing up in Cuba, I really admire and connect with the story of Mrs. Estée Lauder. She understood that you have to work hard to turn your dreams into a reality. Everything she did was inspiring then and continues to be inspiring today. I am proud to become part of that legacy and share her story."
De Armas is in good company, joining Esteé Lauder's roster of ambassadors including Karlie Kloss, Anok Yai, Bianca Brandolini D'Adda, Carolyn Murphy, Diana Penty, Grace Elizabeth, and Yang Mi.
The Cuban actress is no stranger to the beauty aisle. In Sept. 2020, she was named the celebrity ambassador of La Mer, another popular prestige skincare brand.
The star's first Esteé Lauder's campaign doesn't drop until next month, but in the meantime, you can get a behind-the-scenes look at de Armas's photoshoot with the brand on her Instagram.