America's Most Wanted Nail Polish

1 of 11 Time Inc. Digital Studio; Courtesy of Le Vernis New York, NY: Gray Green In the city that never sleeps, Chanel's Black Pearl was the most popular shade, according to Jin Soon Salon.



$25; chanel.com.

2 of 11 Time Inc. Digital Studio; Courtesy of RGB Boston, MA: Deep Purple Bella Sante Salon reported that RGB's Plum was the most requested nail color in Beantown.



$14; rgbcosmetics.com.

3 of 11 Time Inc. Digital Studio; Courtesy of OPI Philadelphia, PA: Crimson Red They say it's always sunny in Philadelphia-and no wonder! Everyone is sporting OPI's Malaga Wine, a gorgeous Bordeaux shade in high-demand at Toppers Spa and Salon.



$8.50; opi.com for salon locations.

4 of 11 Time Inc. Digital Studio; Courtesy of OPI Washington D.C.: Fire Engine Red Christophe Salon reported OPI's Big Apple Red as the most popular-and most patriotic-nail color.



$8.50; opi.com for salon locations.

5 of 11 Time Inc. Digital Studio; Courtesy of OPI Atlanta, GA: Baby Pink The 10 Nail Bar at Natural Body Spa has OPI's Passion as Atlanta's most wanted shade.



$8.50; opi.com for salon locations.

6 of 11 Time Inc. Digital Studio; Courtesy of Essie Chicago, IL: Greige In the windy city, Juko Salon pinned Essie's Chinchilly as Chicago's coolest shade.



$8; essie.com.

7 of 11 Time Inc. Digital Studio; Courtesy of Essie Dallas, TX: Charcoal According to Bliss Spa, Essie's Smokin' Hot is a favorite in the Big D.



$8; essie.com for store locations.

8 of 11 Time Inc. Digital Studio; Courtesy of OPI Scottsdale, AZ: Opalescent Red The Lamar Spa and Salon reported OPI's An Affair In Red Square was Scottsdale's steamy favorite.



$8.50; opi.com for salon locations.

9 of 11 Time Inc. Digital Studio; Courtesy of Essie Los Angeles, CA: Greige L.A. has more in common with Chi-Town than you may think. For starters, Essie's Chinchilly was also a top shade in the City of Angels, reported Bellacures salon.



$8; essie.com.

10 of 11 Time Inc. Digital Studio; Courtesy of Essie San Fransisco, CA: Cotton Candy Pink Essie's Sugar Daddy, a super-sweet pink, is the top nail color in the bay area, according to San Francisco's Polished Lounge.



$8; essie.com.

