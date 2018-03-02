Facial Steamers: The Amazon Beauty Purchase You Never Knew You Needed

Victoria Moorhouse
Mar 02, 2018

Amazon is the land of weird and obscure devices, instruments, and machines that you never knew you needed. A noise machine to make you fall asleep in less than 60 seconds? Check! An alarm clock that doubles as morning light because you haven’t seen the actual sun in three months? They are a plenty. But it’s not all about home advancements in the land of Amazon—it’s a beauty wonderland. Just take a look at the hundreds of personal facial steamers customers are legitimately freaking out over.

What is a facial steamer, you ask? Exactly what it sounds like. It’s a small device that produces steam meant to envelop your face. According to Stalina Glot, a senior esthetician at Haven Spa in New York City, they are meant to provide hydration to the skin. "It promotes skin cleansing and stimulates blood circulation, leaving the skin soft and smooth," Glot explains. They're marketed with a few other skincare benefits, and some even come with corresponding extraction kits because the steam opens up your pores, making it easier for dirt and blackheads to be removed. (Though we don't recommend extracting unless you're a trained professional because you could actually end up permanently damaging your skin.)

Glot says you should only steam about once a week and at night, and that all skin types can benefit from working one into their routine. At the very least, they're a conversation starter. Because your guest will snoop around your bathroom and will definitely ask about it. But with any Amazon purchase, you shouldn't click "confirm" without checking out the blatantly honest, usually hilarious, downright informative reviews. Here, we rounded up some of the best-seller facial steamers on the site, plus a few reviews that tell the whole story.

NanoSteamer

This under-$40 steamer has just over 1,000 reviews on Amazon, ranking in at a cumulative 4.1 out of 5 stars. Most reviews say its a game-changer for opening your pores and getting rid of blackheads, but not all buyers had skincare intensions when they picked it up. One Amazon shopper actually bought it for her cat?  "I bought it to use as a steam vaporizer for one of my cats (Zafrina) who has chronic upper respiratory problems (yes, she is under the care of a vet). When she has a flare up, her little nose gets stopped up, she sneezes huge boogers everywhere, and she stops eating well because she can't smell her food," she wrote.

COOSKIN Anzikang Nano Handy Mist Spray Atomization Facial Mister 

Maybe you're looking for a cordless option that you can throw in your handbag or take on flights. Like always, Amazon has got your back—and a hundred other things for you to buy. This rechargeable device and touts hydration as its main benefit, but we kinda think it would double as a steamer for the collar of your skin. Right? It has 4.1 stars on Amazon, and some even use it as misters for their eyelash extensions. The more you know...

K-SKINFacial Steamer

Yes, even steam can experience advancements. According to the brand, this product releases steam "4000 times finer than ordinary steam to penetrate deep into the skin," and can reportedly help your skin absorb your skincare products better. Just like that lady's cat, a ton of people on Amazon ended up buying this device for their cold symptoms and it actually made them feel better.

OKACHI GLIYA NanoSteamer Professional 

Well first, it's pink, so it'll fit in with your millennial aesthetic. Second, it has 4.7 stars out of 5 on Amazon. And third, it'll apparently save anyone with a spa-obsession a ton of cash. This shopper says life was "changed," and it makes facial masks SO much more effective. 

Conair Facial Sauna with Timer

With over a 1000 customer reviews, the most common complaint we saw was that it was too small or not enough steam came out, but others said it works great and they've been using it for years. Hey, it's really your decision, but we're into the fact that it comes with a nasal cone to target those impossible-to-remove blackheads we've been dealing with for weeks.

