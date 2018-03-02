Facial Steamers: The Amazon Beauty Purchase You Never Knew You Needed

Amazon is the land of weird and obscure devices, instruments, and machines that you never knew you needed. A noise machine to make you fall asleep in less than 60 seconds? Check! An alarm clock that doubles as morning light because you haven’t seen the actual sun in three months? They are a plenty. But it’s not all about home advancements in the land of Amazon—it’s a beauty wonderland. Just take a look at the hundreds of personal facial steamers customers are legitimately freaking out over.

What is a facial steamer, you ask? Exactly what it sounds like. It’s a small device that produces steam meant to envelop your face. According to Stalina Glot, a senior esthetician at Haven Spa in New York City, they are meant to provide hydration to the skin. "It promotes skin cleansing and stimulates blood circulation, leaving the skin soft and smooth," Glot explains. They're marketed with a few other skincare benefits, and some even come with corresponding extraction kits because the steam opens up your pores, making it easier for dirt and blackheads to be removed. (Though we don't recommend extracting unless you're a trained professional because you could actually end up permanently damaging your skin.)

Glot says you should only steam about once a week and at night, and that all skin types can benefit from working one into their routine. At the very least, they're a conversation starter. Because your guest will snoop around your bathroom and will definitely ask about it. But with any Amazon purchase, you shouldn't click "confirm" without checking out the blatantly honest, usually hilarious, downright informative reviews. Here, we rounded up some of the best-seller facial steamers on the site, plus a few reviews that tell the whole story.

VIDEO: Coinage: Is Amazon Prime Worth It?