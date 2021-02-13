I’m an Amazon Shopping Editor, and These Are My Favorite Products for Long, Smooth, and Thick Hair

It's taken me a long time to find a hair routine that works. I've tried every product and hack you can think of to keep my hair free of oil, frizz, and tangles. On top of that, I don't have super thick hair, so I'm always trying to pump up the volume. It's hard to find products that tackle everything I want without weighing my hair down, but I've finally found my holy grail routine — and it only costs $37 on Amazon.
Whether you have long and limp hair, you're trying to grow your hair out, or you're constantly fighting with knots, these four hair products might end your battles once and for all.
I've already raved about this shampoo, but it's so good that I can't stop talking about it. This is the shampoo that has not only helped me grow out my hair over the past year, but has kept it healthy and thick, too. The shampoo is made with biotin, keratin, and zinc, which work together to support hair growth and strengthen strands. It's also made with tea tree and rosemary oils, which are great for my oily scalp and removing product buildup. I always air dry my hair, which could go awry if I use the wrong shampoo, but the Honeydew Biotin Shampoo always leaves it voluminous and smooth.
Shop now: $12; amazon.com
I have to admit, I was scared to use this. Anything that advertises silky hair with no weigh-down usually leaves me with greasy strands — but not this time. I'm so relieved to have found a weekly hair treatment that actually makes my hair super soft and shiny. L'Oréal's 8 Second Wonder Water is made with amino acids and proteins that smooth the hair's surface. Plus, since I've been using it, my hair is much easier to brush through. My favorite part (other than its amazing scent) is that you only have to leave it in for eight seconds before rinsing it out.
Recently, I've also been using the Dream Lengths Wonder Water, which is made specifically for long hair, and I love it just as much.
Shop now: $9; amazon.com
We've all heard of Wet Brush, but I was super intrigued by this shine-enhancing version that's made with boar bristles. Since my hair is longer than ever now, brushing out tangles has been a pain in the you-know-what. I had been using Tangle Teezer's brush, which was fine, but not the best option for my difficult knots. This Wet Brush, on the other hand, makes brushing my hair a breeze, plus it always leaves a pretty sheen.
Shop now: $10; amazon.com
When I saw the name of this product, I knew it was meant for me. Over the last year I've only gotten one trim, so I'm trying to do what I can to upkeep my hair without visiting the salon. The No Haircut Cream has been a great supplement to my routine — it smooths out my ends and makes my hair look blow-dried (even though I'm too lazy to actually do that). It's made with castor oil and vitamins, and it offers heat protection up to 450 degrees Fahrenheit if you do opt for heat styling.
Shop now: $6; amazon.com