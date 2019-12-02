Kristen Bell Uses This Cleansing Brush for Glowing Skin — and Right Now It’s 40% Off

Image zoom Getty Images

If you’re dishing out hundreds on the latest skincare serums, creams, and scrubs, but aren’t noticing a change in your complexion, it just may be time to get back to the basics. It turns out, how you’re cleansing can matter as much as what you’re cleansing with— and when it comes to tools to help you get the job done, there’s no brand quite like Clarisonic.

With a cult following of skincare fanatics and a well-earned rep as one of the OG cleansing tools on the market (this particular writer spent her entire lifeguarding paycheck on one in high school and has no regrets), Clarisonic is a trusted name in skincare tech. It’s also a name you’ll rarely, if ever, catch in the discount aisle, making today’s Amazon Cyber Monday pricing all the more reason to go grab your credit card ASAP.

Even one of Hollywood’s resident never-not-glowing celebs, Kristen Bell, has counted on a Clarisonic to get the most out of her own cleansing and skincare routine.

The secret behind her Instagram-filter-IRL skin? "I never go to bed with makeup on. I double-cleanse at night and use a wipe before I wash my face. I like the natural wipes from Neutrogena and their pore-clarifying cleanser, which I use with my Clarisonic,” Bell previously told Shape.

For today’s Deal of the Day, you can save up to 45 percent on the Clarisonic Mia Smart Facial Cleansing and Makeup Brush Gift Set, Clarisonic Mia Prima Sonic Facial Cleansing Brush Everyday and Deep Cleansing Set, and replacement brush heads if you’re in the market for a restock. You can also snag the Mia Prima solo for a discount of 20 percent, so there’s never been a better time to amp up your skincare arsenal while making the most of the shopping cyber-holiday we’ve waited for all year.

Since its first model, Clarisonic’s Mia tool has had people hooked on its gentle oscillating power that guarantees a deeper cleanse in just 60 seconds. Not only does it help make for cleaner, smoother, brighter-looking skin with each use, it removes dull skin and opens pores so post-cleansing serums and creams can absorb deeper and work better.

Whether you just want to take your daily cleanse to the next level or need to make breakouts disappear for good, head to Amazon to shop Clarisonic’s deals before they do the same when Cyber Monday comes to a close.

Clarisonic Mia Smart Facial Cleansing and Makeup Brush Gift Set

Shop now: $101 (Originally $169); amazon.com

Clarisonic Mia Prima Sonic Facial Cleansing Brush Everyday & Deep Cleansing Set

Shop now: $79 (Originally $129); amazon.com

Clarisonic Acne Prevention Facial Cleansing Brush Head Replacement

Shop now: $16 (Originally $27); amazon.com

Clarisonic Radiance Facial Cleansing Brush Head Replacement Duo

Shop now: $24 (Originally $44); amazon.com