Amazon’s Early Black Friday Beauty Deals Are Too Good to Pass Up This Year 

With just two weeks until Black Friday, many retailers have already begun gearing up for the big day by dropping early deals — Amazon included. The massive retailer just marked down a ton of top beauty picks across a range of categories, so you can save big on skincare, hair styling tools, makeup, and bath and body products.
Whether you’re looking for holiday gifts for your loved ones or simply treating yourself, there are plenty of shopper-loved items to choose from, like the obsession-worthy Revlon One-Step Hair Dryer and Styler or the anti-aging hero InstaNatural Collagen Firming Moisturizer. You can also shop Amazon’s skincare line Belei for up to 40 percent off — its best-sellers have racked up hundreds of five-star reviews.
To help you get started shopping, we’ve rounded up all the best beauty deals worth checking out down below. Don’t miss out on the rest of Amazon’s early Black Friday deals, too.