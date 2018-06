Amazing Wedding Updos from Every Angle

WHERE: The Dennis Basso show at Fall 2012 New York Fashion Week

WHY WE LOVE IT: We love the undone, messy look. Cavallari's hairstylist Marcus Francis created three tiny braids along her natural part. He split the hair into two sections before pinning them into vertical buns, making sure to preserve wispy pieces around the face. "I kept the look loose and slightly undone to avoid looking too coiffed or prom-ready," Francis told us.