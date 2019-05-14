Aly Raisman on Wellness, Meditation, and Fitness
A six-time Olympic medalist, Aly Raisman spent decades pushing her body to its limits, exercising every day as a professional gymnast. Today she’s taking a kinder approach to caring for her body and mind.
“Last year, speaking out [about sexual abuse within USA Gymnastics] took so much out of me that I could barely work out,” Raisman says. “Now I’m listening to what my body needs.” And that could mean anything from alternating between the treadmill and the elliptical in 10-minute bursts to following a 20-minute yoga video on YouTube or boxing with a partner (“That turns into a therapy session where I’m talking and boxing at the same time,” she says). “It’s nice to have that balance. I feel healthy and more myself.”
Here, the moves and methods that keep her mind and body in shape.
GLOW FOR IT
Raisman likes to maintain a natural look, so she applies blush and bronzer with a light hand. “I always want people to look at me and say, ‘You look beautiful,’ not ‘Your makeup looks beautiful.’ ”
Keep Calm
To help with nausea while traveling, she dabs peppermint oil above her brow bones. A spritz of this chamomile blend also helps her relax.
Be Present
“I read this amazing book about giving gifts, but not the kind we typically think about. Giving people your attention and putting your phone away says more than giving someone an actual present.”
Pump It Up
The high-energy spin classes at SoulCycle give Raisman a mental boost.
Stay Grounded
“I’m obsessed with gardening,” says Raisman. “It’s so much fun to make a salad when people come over. I give them cucumbers to take home.”
Just Breathe
“Last year I used to get headaches all the time from being over-exhausted and stressed,” she says. “Meditation has helped me be more calm. Many times during the day I’ll do a one-minute [session] to feel grounded.”
"The Insight Timer app has so many styles of meditation. I like the ones that ask you to think about relaxing every part of your body."