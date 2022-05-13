Supermodels Can't Get Enough of This Activewear Brand — and Its Skincare Is Just as Good
If I had a nickel for every time I was about to exit a store and got diverted by a nook of under-the-radar beauty offerings, I'd be as rich as Jeff Bezos. To their credit, some brands have wised to the appeal of a beauty section — and ones like Alo, the supermodel-loved activewear brand, have come out with skincare that's just as high-performing as its celebrity-favored pieces. Good news: All of it's marked down for the brand's anniversary sale.
Kendall Jenner, Blake Lively, Hailey Bieber, Emily Ratajkowski, and Chrissy Teigen have all been spotted in the brand's athleisure, which gives off a very California-cool kind of vibe (it's perfect for hot girl walks, as the youth say). Alo's clean beauty line follows suit: It's made in California in accordance with the state's work toward safer cosmetic formulas. That means no parabens, phthalates, synthetic fragrances, artificial colors, and PEGs, plus no animal testing and wholly vegan ingredients.
Instead, products like the brand's Luminizing Face Moisturizer rely on a mix of hydrating, antioxidant-packed botanicals and peptides to make a difference that's visible "right away," per one fan over 65. "[It's] really helped with brightening and reducing lines/scars," said another shopper, and one more wrote they're "shocked" at how soft it left their skin.
Shop now: $38 (Originally $48); aloyoga.com
More specifically, those effects are thanks to the moisturizer's amla, sweet almond, squalane, and avocado oil. Glycerin, hyaluronic acid, and aloe (fitting, given the brand's name) draw moisture to the skin, and apricot and marula oils lock it in. From a fine lines front, three peptides signal your skin to boost collagen production.
In the comments on Alo's site, reviewers rave about the moisturizer's nongreasy, creamy texture — and according to one person, it "rejuvenates" their skin so much, their spouse took notice. It's seriously effective, they said, praise that also pops up for the brand's Radiance Serum. "It makes me feel beautiful again," wrote a 40-year-old who missed the glow of their twenties. "My skin looks bright and perky."
All of the brand's skin and haircare is 20 percent off until the "Aloversary" sale ends on Saturday, though some products are up to 31 percent off. Shop the supermodel-approved brand's beauty selection, below.
Shop now: $47 (Originally $68); aloyoga.com
Shop now: $19 (Originally $28); aloyoga.com
Shop now: $19 (Originally $24); aloyoga.com
Shop now: $16 (Originally $24); aloyoga.com
Shop now: $14 (Originally $18); aloyoga.com
Shop now: $9 (Originally $12); aloyoga.com
- TikTokers Found the $16 Secret to Getting Effortless, Beachy Waves Without Heat
- French Girl Style Is Taking Over TikTok, and You Can Shop the Trend on Amazon
- "Older" Users of This Serum Say It Makes a "Tremendous Difference" in Their Skin's Elasticity
- This Always Sold Out Lace Layering Top Makes Me Feel Like Stevie Nicks, and It's Finally Back in Stock