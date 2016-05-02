Allison Williams's Manicure Is the Sickest Thing You'll See All Day

Manny Carabel/Getty Images
Dobrina Zhekova
May 02, 2016 @ 1:15 pm

Allison Williams just served up some major nail art goals. Or rather, her manicurist, Pattie Yankee, who posted a photo of the nails Williams will wear at tonight's Manus x Machina-themed Met Gala in New York. Why would she work on the nails beforehand, you'd ask? Um, because they are a true work of art.

Yankee clearly had the theme of the event in mind when she created the blue-and-gold faded ombré nails and incorporated real watch gears in them — it's all about the coexistence of beauty and technology.

Sneak preview for tomorrow's #MetGala...some sick nails by @pattieyankee. 😉😉😉 #ManusXMachina

A photo posted by Allison Williams (@aw) on

If there ever was a statement-making mani, this must be it.

