Allison Williams's Manicure Is the Sickest Thing You'll See All Day

Allison Williams just served up some major nail art goals. Or rather, her manicurist, Pattie Yankee, who posted a photo of the nails Williams will wear at tonight's Manus x Machina-themed Met Gala in New York. Why would she work on the nails beforehand, you'd ask? Um, because they are a true work of art.

Yankee clearly had the theme of the event in mind when she created the blue-and-gold faded ombré nails and incorporated real watch gears in them — it's all about the coexistence of beauty and technology.

Sneak preview for tomorrow's #MetGala...some sick nails by @pattieyankee. 😉😉😉 #ManusXMachina A photo posted by Allison Williams (@aw) on May 1, 2016 at 4:04pm PDT

If there ever was a statement-making mani, this must be it.