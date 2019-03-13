Why This Hyaluronic Acid Serum Belongs in Your Skincare Routine

Image zoom Courtesy

The Splurge is our new weekly column dedicated to expensive beauty products that are actually worth it. This week, why we're rebuying Allies of Skin's Hydration Serum, despite the $75 price tag.

Because I have naturally very dry skin and regularly dip it into a drying, heavily chlorinated swimming pool for exercise, I consider myself the ultimate guinea pig for figuring out if a hydrating serum lives up to its high claims and actually moisturizes skin.

That’s why, after I confirmed with the brand that there was no added fragrance in the bottle, I gladly volunteered to start testing out Allies of Skin’s new Triple Hyaluronic Antioxidant Hydration Serum. I’m a sensitive gal, and those measures are always taken before I commit to a new skincare product.

Unlike most hyaluronic acid serums that I've tried, it includes way more than the buzzy ingredient known for plumping and hydrating your skin. So while hydration is straight in its name, it's made to multitask, which helps to justify the $75 price tag.

VIDEO: When You Apply Sunscreen in Your Skincare Routine Actually Matters A Lot

First, you have the surprising addition of strawberry fruit extract, which according to the brand, provides skin-brightening benefits and prevents the natural breakdown of hyaluronic acid, leaving your skin hydrated longer. Then, there's resveratrol ferment extract, which is known to help reduce inflammation, plus signs of aging by firming and strengthening the skin. There's also added powerful antioxidants and peptides to further reduce inflammation and smooth the skin.

After digesting the ingredients, I started applying the thin, liquid-y solution after cleansing and before moisturizing, twice daily. There's no reason to hold onto the anticipation any longer: I think this serum is amazing. I see a significant difference in how my skin holds onto moisture all day when using it.

RELATED: The Blush You Need If You Want Glowy Skin, But Can't Stand Glitter

Many hyaluronic acid serums that say they "firm," actually leave my skin feeling tight and uncomfortable. This one, though, makes my skin feel plump and smooth, and therefore firm without being taut.

Another thing I noticed? That brightening, inflammation-reducing benefit is legit. Without makeup, I can see a noticeable difference in the splotchy and red patches on my face.

RELATED: These Hydrating Serums Are Like a Glass of Water for Your Face

Besides the fact that my skin looks glowier and feels moisturized, I really appreciate that the brand has a pretty extensive "no" list. Allies of Skin's products are made without controversial ingredients like triclosan, parabens, fragrances, mineral oil, GMOs, phthalates, silicones, and more.

So if you're ready to invest in a skincare product that gets work done, know that I wouldn't think twice about handing over $75 for another bottle of this stuff.