4 Soon-to-Be-Released Makeup Palettes to Keep on Your Radar

Makeup palettes are the solution to when you really feel like binging on 90 different makeup products but know you really shouldn't be. Technically, it's only one product, but it feels and looks like about ten. The past couple of weeks have been an especially good time because of all the makeup palette releases and reveals that have been popping up all over different corners of the internet. Since we've barely been able to keep up, we compiled this cheat sheet of all the major ones you'll want to be keeping on your radar.

Hourglass Holiday 2016 Ambient Lighting Edit in Surreal Light Announcing the Holiday 2016 limited edition Ambient Lighting Edit in Surreal Light. This clutch-worthy palette contains 5 new and exclusive shades of finishing powder, bronzer, blushes and highlighter for lit-from-within-skin. Join the waitlist today with the link in profile. #HourglassEdit #AmbientLighting #hourglasscosmetics A video posted by Hourglass Cosmetics (@hourglasscosmetics) on Aug 22, 2016 at 8:55am PDT

Hourglass' finishing powders have single-handedly changed the way we set our face (and take selfies). This new palette will be a limited edition palette for the holidays, and aside from being absolutely beautiful and the marble packaging, it will also feature five completely new and exclusive shades of finishing powders, blushes, bronzers, and highlighters. Expect to see this around the winter holidays.

Urban Decay Naked Ultimate Basics We’re loving summer, but we couldn’t wait to show you our holiday line-up, UDers! It’s packed with a few classic throwbacks and some new products we can’t wait for you to try. #UrbanDecay #YouLookBetterNaked A photo posted by Urban Decay Cosmetics (@urbandecaycosmetics) on Aug 18, 2016 at 6:40pm PDT

A few days ago, Urban Decay shared a single Instagram photo that completely blew our minds. The photo included the entire lineup of their upcoming holiday collection, and it is SO good. There are not one but two palettes that we are seriously dying over. First up is the Naked Ultimate Basics Palette, which is exactly what the name implies. There are eleven matte shades and one demi-matte shade for that inner eye corner gleam. Again, expect this during the 2016 winter holidays.

Urban Decay Naked Illuminated Trio

The second amazing palette to come from Urban Decay is this highlighter palette featuring three of UD's cult status highlighters. Basically, Urban Decay is taking over our makeup regimens. The Illuminated Trio palette should be released around the same time as the Naked Ultimate Basics palette, during 2016 winter holidays.

Lorac Mega Pro 3

This morning on Snapchat, LORAC debuted a new version of their cult favorite Pro palette. The new product is named the LORAC Mega Pro 3 and will feature 32 eyeshadow shades, half of which are matte while the other half have a shimmery finish to 'em. The shades will range from neutrals and earth tones to darker smoky colors. The palette is expected to debut in October.