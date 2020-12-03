Alicia Keys Wants You To Give Yourself a Break
Her new beauty and wellness line will help you do just that.
In a year that's been nothing if not chaotic, Alicia Keys wants you to remind yourself to take out a moment to breathe — even if it's just when you wind down to do your nightly routine.
With the launch of her new lifestyle and skincare line Keys Soulcare, the star wishes to encourage women (and frankly anyone who needs a break) to turn their beauty regimens into rituals, by using the time to honor themselves, set intentions, and practice gratitude.
"2020 has been a hell of a year," the musician shared with InStyle at her virtual launch. "But I also know that it's been pushing us to evolve and pushing us to be aware and awake. So there's something about that that does feel really good. That's why it's more important to have this space that you create for yourself."
Keys Soulcare is launching with three key products to help you do just that: the Sage + Oat Milk Candle, Skin Transformation Cream, which she developed with dermatologist Dr. Renée Snyder, co-founder of W3ll People, as well as an Obsidian Facial Roller.
Sage + Oat Milk Candle
Let the warm scent of oat milk and calming notes of sage help put you in the mood to relax and reset as you come down from your day.
To shop: $38; ulta.com
Skin Transformation Cream
The Skin Transformation Cream offers a clean formula of ceramides, hyaluronic acid, and bakuchiol to leave skin feeling hydrated, nourished, and radiant.
To shop: $30; ulta.com
Obsidian Facial Roller
This face roller will give you a few moments of bliss before bed as you use it to give yourself a light, cool facial massage.
To shop: $25; ulta.com
When it comes to finding a time to actually exhale, even Keys herself sometimes struggles with that. But for her, taking a few moments to herself before bed gives her the space to reset for the upcoming day. Something we all deserve a little bit more of.
"I find in the morning I feel a little more rushed because I have to get the kids, or get to the interview or whatever," she shares. "But in the nighttime, I can take more time and I'll light the candle, I'll set an intention, then I'll start."
It certainly wouldn't hurt to follow her lead.