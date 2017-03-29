See Alicia Keys's Stunning Beauty Evolution 

The singer looks just as radiant barefaced as she does full-on glam. These days Keys is committed to natural beauty, making confidence her biggest asset—along with glowing skin and a gorgeous halo of signature curls.

Here, we've rounded up Keys's best hair and makeup looks throughout her career.

1 of 12 SGranitz/WireImage

2001: Long Box Braids 

2 of 12 KMazur/WireImage

2002: Metallic Smoky Eyes

3 of 12 Jean-Paul Aussenard/WireImage

2003: Twisted Braids 

4 of 12 J. Merritt/FilmMagic

2004: A Deep-Parted, Half-up Half-Down Style

5 of 12 Kevin Mazur/WireImage

2007: A Rapunzel-Worthy Braid

6 of 12 Jean Baptiste Lacroix/WireImage

2009: Natural Curls And Smoky Eyes 

7 of 12 Carlos Alvarez/Getty

2010: A Voluminous Pony 

8 of 12 Ian Gavan/Getty

2012: A Sleek Bob

9 of 12 Christopher Polk/Getty

2014: Bouffant Updo

10 of 12 Michael Loccisano/Getty

2015: Wavy Bob 

11 of 12 Madison McGaw/BFA

2017: Natural Curls and Subtle Makeup

12 of 12 Pietro D'aprano/Getty

2016: Makeup-Free

