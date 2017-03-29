See Alicia Keys's Stunning Beauty Evolution 

SGranitz/WireImage; J. Merritt/FilmMagic; Pietro D'aprano/Getty; Jean Baptiste Lacroix/WireImage
The singer looks just as radiant barefaced as she does full-on glam. These days Keys is committed to natural beauty, making confidence her biggest asset—along with glowing skin and a gorgeous halo of signature curls.
Here, we've rounded up Keys's best hair and makeup looks throughout her career.
VIDEO: Favorite Alicia Keys Beauty Moments
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement