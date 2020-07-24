Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s Signature Red Lipstick Is Only $16 Right Now
She’s been wearing it for years.
If you haven’t yet listened to Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s latest speech calling attention to unchecked violence against women, I interrupt your reading for this required nine-minute watch. While the freshman congresswoman deftly pointed out that one doesn’t need to be related to women in order to treat them like equal human beings, she relied on a familiar beauty product that framed every word coming out of her mouth with a shade of confidence.
Whether she’s on the campaign trail or speaking on the floor of the House, nine times out of 10, you’ll see Ocasio-Cortez wearing this same shade of red lipstick. In a true beauty power move, it’s always flawless, with nary a lipsticked tooth in sight. Lucky for us, it just so happens that the exact lipstick AOC calls her go-to — Stila’s Stay All Day Liquid Lipstick in Beso — is on sale for just $16 on Amazon.
We know she’s been wearing the shade since at least 2018, when she addressed what lipstick she wore during the Democratic primaries in a tweet, because she’s nothing if not a true woman of the people. According to Bustle, the shade nearly sold out immediately at Sephora after she tweeted about it.
As AOC and the cult following of Stila Stay All Day Liquid Lipstick fans (myself included) know, this formula is no joke. It’s lightweight while still providing full coverage that doesn’t budge, bleed, or transfer for up to 12 hours. And thanks to the nourishing additions of vitamin E and avocado oil, it never cracks throughout the day or leaves lips feeling dried out afterwards.
I strongly believe that we should all incorporate the mantra “What would AOC do?” into our daily lives — preferably while swiping on this power shade you can snag for less on Amazon right now.
Shop now: $16 (Orig. $22); amazon.com