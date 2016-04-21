Alert: Khloe Kardashian's Latest Curly Hairstyle Needs to be Seen  

Khloe Kardashian's hair is ever-changing and ever-awesome — mostly thanks to her dream team glam squad who use her as a creative pallet. The author/reality star has been hitting it out of the beauty park lately, but her latest look is super refreshing.

[RELATED: Of Course Gigi Hadid Looks Insanely Chic with Messy Hair]

When it comes to hair, we've been seeing a lot of lobs, S-waves, and texture this season, but Khloe just busted out major curls that, well, we kind of need to copy ASAP.

My lil barbie 😍 @khloekardashian in @gucci // @schutzshoes // @jenniferfisherjewelry hoop earrings // makeup @joycebonelli // hair @cesar4styles #STYLEDbyMonicaRose #KhloeKardashian #RevengeBody A photo posted by M O N I C A R O S E (@monicarosestyle) on Apr 20, 2016 at 11:05am PDT

The look is courtesy of César DeLeön Ramirêz, who styled Khloe's locks in a super-curly ponytail with plenty of tendrils. Makes you totally rethink your go-to gym 'do, are we right?

L-O-V-E. <3