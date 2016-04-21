Alert: Khloe Kardashian's Latest Curly Hairstyle Needs to be Seen  

Cindy Ord/Getty
Khloe Kardashian's hair is ever-changing and ever-awesome — mostly thanks to her dream team glam squad who use her as a creative pallet. The author/reality star has been hitting it out of the beauty park lately, but her latest look is super refreshing.
When it comes to hair, we've been seeing a lot of lobs, S-waves, and texture this season, but Khloe just busted out major curls that, well, we kind of need to copy ASAP.
The look is courtesy of César DeLeön Ramirêz, who styled Khloe's locks in a super-curly ponytail with plenty of tendrils. Makes you totally rethink your go-to gym 'do, are we right?
L-O-V-E. <3