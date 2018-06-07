This French Beauty Book Will Completely Change Your Skincare Routine

A big thank you to my best friend who nearly physically pulled me out of a French pharmacy on our recent trip to Paris. If it wasn't for her, I wouldn't have seen any of the sights or museums. Instead, I would have spent my days ogling over the shelves filled with hair, makeup, and skincare products, and trying to uncover all those famously well-kept French beauty secrets. Think the trick to 24/7 radiant skin and the perfect red lip. To be honest, it doesn't sound like a bad alternative. Thankfully, though, I don't have to rely on hour-long visits to foreign pharmacies because of a new book entitled Ageless Beauty the French Way.

Clémence von Mueffling's new book, officially debuting on June 12th, breaks down everything you've ever wanted to know about French beauty, from the important of keeping a routine, to the best products to shop, to basic skincare definitions. Consider it your manual to those effortless beauty French women do so well.

Mueffling relays her own tips and tricks (she's the author of the beauty website Beauty and Well-Being), as well as knowledge from her mother and grandmother, who were both beauty editors at French Vogue, and other renowned beauty experts.

It's one of the most well-organized beauty books I've ever flipped through. It's broken down into sections like Face and Body, and from there the chapters are further broken down into age genres, easily serving someone in her 20s, but also those in their 50s and 60s.

And thus, the name Ageless Beauty.