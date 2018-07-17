6 Products to Help With Sunburn When Aloe Just Won't Cut It

Before a day in the sun or a beach trip, I spend a solid 15+ minutes attempting to cover every square inch of exposed skin with SPF. I'm that terrified of sunburn. Despite my paranoia, every once in a while I'll miss a spot and will be left dealing with a red, spotchy, painful patch of skin. 

My (and everyone else's) sunburn go-to is aloe, but it's not the only ingredient that works. "Think of a sunburn similar to the way you would think about any other burn to the skin," New York City-based dermatologist Dr. Joshua Zeichner says. "When the skin is burned, the barrier also becomes disrupted with loss of hydration and inflammation. The goal of treating a sunburn is to lower levels of skin inflammation, while hydrating and repairing the skin barrier."

Enter after-sun products, an entire genre of skincare made to be applied after a day in the sun. On top of those made with aloe, an ingredient that has strong soothing and hydrating properties, Dr. Zeichner says to look for after-sun products with moisturizing ingredients like stearic acid and ceramides. These are beneficial for skin even if you don't have a burn, and can take the place of your daily body lotion. 

Keep scrolling for six products I swear by for soothing, cooling, and hydrating my skin after a day in the sun, accidental sunburn or not. 

1 of 6 Courtesy

Vaseline Intensive Care Body Lotion Aloe Soothe

I'm obsessed with Vaseline's fast-absorbing body lotion, but come summertime, I switch over to this aloe-infused version. It holds the same smoothing and hydrating properties as the original, but thanks to the aloe, it gently calms and soothes, too. 

Vaseline $4
2 of 6 Courtesy

Avene After-Sun Repair Creamy Gel

Avene's signature thermal water is already ultra-soothing, but this milky gel is also made with ceramides, plant sterols, and fatty acids to restore your skin's hydration levels.

Avene $29
3 of 6 Courtesy

Herbivore Botanicals After Sun Skin Soothing Aloe Mist

A redness-reducing, soothing body mist is perfect for sensitive skin. This one is made with aloe vera, mint, and lavender oil, and can be used on the face and the body.

Herbivore $20
4 of 6 Courtesy

Hawaiian Tropic Silk Hydration After Sun Lotion

This hydrating, aloe-infused lotion smells like summer, thanks to the brand's tropical coconut and papaya fragrance. 

Hawaiian Tropic $7
5 of 6 Courtesy

Sun Bum Cool Down Hydrating After Sun Lotion

Aloe, cocoa butter, vitamin E, and jojoba oil work together to calm and re-hydrate inflamed, dry skin. Gently rub two dollops over your arms and legs after showering. 

Sun Bum $12
6 of 6 Courtesy

Moroccanoil After-Sun Milk Soothing Body Lotion

This lightweight body lotion holds Moroccanoil's signature Monoï scent; the whiff of coconut smells exactly how summer should. With aloe, coconut oil, argan oil, and glycerin, it soothes your skin and boosts your moisture levels. It also helps lock in hydration as the day goes on. 

Moroccanoil $28

