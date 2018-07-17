6 Products to Help With Sunburn When Aloe Just Won't Cut It

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

Before a day in the sun or a beach trip, I spend a solid 15+ minutes attempting to cover every square inch of exposed skin with SPF. I'm that terrified of sunburn. Despite my paranoia, every once in a while I'll miss a spot and will be left dealing with a red, spotchy, painful patch of skin.

My (and everyone else's) sunburn go-to is aloe, but it's not the only ingredient that works. "Think of a sunburn similar to the way you would think about any other burn to the skin," New York City-based dermatologist Dr. Joshua Zeichner says. "When the skin is burned, the barrier also becomes disrupted with loss of hydration and inflammation. The goal of treating a sunburn is to lower levels of skin inflammation, while hydrating and repairing the skin barrier."

Enter after-sun products, an entire genre of skincare made to be applied after a day in the sun. On top of those made with aloe, an ingredient that has strong soothing and hydrating properties, Dr. Zeichner says to look for after-sun products with moisturizing ingredients like stearic acid and ceramides. These are beneficial for skin even if you don't have a burn, and can take the place of your daily body lotion.

Keep scrolling for six products I swear by for soothing, cooling, and hydrating my skin after a day in the sun, accidental sunburn or not.

VIDEO: 6 Beauty Products Under $12 You Should Buy from the Drugstore