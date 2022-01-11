Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

9 Affordable Hair Care Products To Keep Your 4C Curls Hydrated and Healthy All Year Long

Beauty is expensive. Whether it's maintaining your mani and pedi, waxes, facials, and hair appointments, you are spending some serious cash every time you leave an appointment. And since beauty services can be expensive, it goes without saying that beauty products often don't come much cheaper.

But now there are an array of natural hair products that are affordable and effective — and we're here to help you save some dough.

10 Affordable Hair Care Products To Keep Your 4C Curls Hydrated And Healthy All Year Long Credit: Courtesy/InStyle

If you're looking for the best leave-in conditioner a small budget can get, or a twisting butter that won't cost you more than a to-go breakfast, you are reading the right article.

Here, we rounded up 10 of the best affordable hair care products that will keep your natural hair hydrated and healthy all year-round!

Related Items 10 Affordable Hair Care Products To Keep Your 4C Curls Hydrated And Healthy All Year Long Credit: Courtesy As I Am Classic Coconut Co-Wash $8; sallybeauty.com Want a refresh before wash day or looking to gently cleanse your curls? Opt for As I Am Classic Coconut Co-Wash. This conditioning cream contains both coconut oil and castor oil not only to leave your hair clean, but also moisturized. 10 Affordable Hair Care Products To Keep Your 4C Curls Hydrated And Healthy All Year Long Credit: Courtesy Kinky Curly Seriously Smooth Swift Set Lotion $22; amazon.com Looking to do a roller set? Then look no further than Kinky Curly's Seriously Smooth Swift Set Lotion. This product will help you fuse moisture into your hair and create soft, shiny curls. 10 Affordable Hair Care Products To Keep Your 4C Curls Hydrated And Healthy All Year Long Credit: Courtesy Taliyah Waajid Protective Styles Gro Hair Gro Bamboo and Coconut Milk Growth Oil $8; amazon.com Rocking your box braids or even a weave? Tend to your hair and scalp underneath with Taliyah Waajid Protective Styles Gro Hair Gro Bamboo and Coconut Milk Growth Oil. Often, what prevents length retention in 4C hair is breakage. This formula offers a blend of 13 botanical and essential oils that will fortify your hair and redeposit moisture into your scalp and strands. 10 Affordable Hair Care Products To Keep Your 4C Curls Hydrated And Healthy All Year Long Credit: Courtesy Shea Moisture Manuka Honey and Mafura Oil Intensive Hydration Shampoo and Conditioner $8; target.com When it comes to healthy, hydrated hair, you want to ensure that your shampoo is stripping your hair from build up — not moisture. Shea Moisture Manuka Honey and Mafura Oil Intensive Hydration Shampoo will replenish your moisture back into your hair. The manuka honey traps and seals moisture into the hair while encouraging it to grow and hydrating your scalp. The accompanying conditioner is also a golden ticket for your hair—mafura oil will strengthen and moisturize your hair while improving your scalp health.

VIDEO: 8 Hair Serums We Love For Natural Hair

Related Items creme of nature Credit: Courtesy Creme of Nature Pure Honey Intense Hydration Treatment Hair Mask $4; walmart.com For your next vacation in the sunshine, pack the Créme of Nature Pure Honey Intense Hydration Treatment Hair Mask in your bag. After a day at the pool or in the salt water at the beach, you will want to entrench your tresses with hydration. This honey mask does exactly that. Formulated with honey, coconut oil, and shea moisture, it's like an oasis in the desert for your hair. 10 Affordable Hair Care Products To Keep Your 4C Curls Hydrated And Healthy All Year Long Credit: Courtesy Carol's Daughter Black Vanilla Moisture & Shine Leave-In Conditioner $11; target.com This leave-in conditioner smells so good, is super hydrating for your hair, and helps day three hair bounce back like no other. Plus, it's light enough to use everyday without leaving major build-up on your strands, which can weigh hair down. Carol's Daughter Black Vanilla Moisture & Shine Leave-In Conditioner is formulated with pro-vitamin B5 and wheat protein to strengthen your hair and prevent breakage while detangling. 10 Affordable Hair Care Products To Keep Your 4C Curls Hydrated And Healthy All Year Long Credit: Courtesy Camille Rose The Gro Grease $10; ulta.com If you're installing box braids make sure your stylist is using Camille Rose The Gro Grease. This serves as a great scalp conditioner that will not only decrease dandruff and eczema, but also aid in healthy hair growth. It's key ingredient is sulfur, which has been proven to lengthen the growing phase of your hair. Come on inches! 10 Affordable Hair Care Products To Keep Your 4C Curls Hydrated And Healthy All Year Long Credit: Courtesy Mielle Organics Rice Water Moisturizing Milk $10; target.com Quench dry and thirsty hair with this daily moisturizer. With key ingredients like safflower oil, rice water for your hair, yuzu, and castor oil, Mielle Organics Rice Water Moisturizing Milk is sure to strengthen your strands and lock in moisture. 10 Affordable Hair Care Products To Keep Your 4C Curls Hydrated And Healthy All Year Long Credit: Courtesy Dark and Lovely Au Naturale Anti-Shrinkage Coil Moisturizing Soufflé $10; walmart.com If you are looking for a product to help treat your curls and coils to hella hydration while creating definition, then try Dark and Lovely Au Naturale Anti-Shrinkage Coil Moisturizing Soufflé. This is a great product for your wash and gos, twist-outs, and braid-outs. It will add definition to your curls while leaving your hair soft.