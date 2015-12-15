10 Ways to Treat Yourself This Holiday Season for Under $20

December is a month-long shopping spree where most of our hard-earned cash goes towards gifts for our nearest and dearest, but when pursuing the beauty aisles for presents, it’s hard not to think of all the ways a new beauty purchase could work into our routines.

The good news is that there’s plenty of affordable ways you can treat yourself that won’t blow your budget, or make you feel faint when you check your bank balance. We’ve brought you ten buys under $20 that you can help you refresh, rejuvenate, and pamper yourself guilt free this holiday season.