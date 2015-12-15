10 Ways to Treat Yourself This Holiday Season for Under $20

Erin Lukas
Dec 14, 2015 @ 7:30 pm

December is a month-long shopping spree where most of our hard-earned cash goes towards gifts for our nearest and dearest, but when pursuing the beauty aisles for presents, it’s hard not to think of all the ways a new beauty purchase could work into our routines.

The good news is that there’s plenty of affordable ways you can treat yourself that won’t blow your budget, or make you feel faint when you check your bank balance. We’ve brought you ten buys under $20 that you can help you refresh, rejuvenate, and pamper yourself guilt free this holiday season.

1 of 10 Courtesy

Patchology Leopard Hydrate FlashMasque Single Facial Sheet

Perk up your complexion after a late night with Patchology’s hydrating flashmasque. Unlike other sheet masks, this serum-soaked mask only needs five minutes to add luminosity to your skin, so it’s remedy for your complexion if your day’s schedule leaves little time for pampering.

$8; ulta.com

2 of 10 Courtesy

Eucerin In-Shower Moisturizer Body Lotion for Dry Skin

If you hate applying lotion, Eucerin’s in-shower moisturizer simplifies hydrating dry, winter skin and giving it the extra TLC it needs. Simply apply, rinse, and step out of the shower—no waiting for thick lotions to absorb before getting dressed.

$12; drugstore.com

3 of 10 Courtesy

Deborah Lippmann Nail Lacquer & Top Coat Duo

Sticking to a holiday budget may not allow for a trip to the nail salon, but an easy on the wallet versatile nude polish and top coat duo will help you keep nails in tip-top shape throughout the season.

($15; sephora.com)

4 of 10 Courtesy

Olay Active Botanicals Intensive Night Cream Moisturizer

This rich moisturizer contains snow-mushroom extract, a natural ingredient that’s been used in Chinese skin care for thousands of years, and can hold up to 500 times its weight in water. Translation: Flaky winter skin has met its match in this extremely effective moisturizer. Apply it before bed and let it work overnight to awake with softer skin.

$15; target.com

5 of 10 Courtesy

Maybelline New York The Nudes Palette

Wear any of this palette’s shades alone or combine them for sultry smoky eye. Either way, these shadows are quickly going to become one of the most-used items in your makeup collection. Bonus: The 12-color set will only set you back the price of a movie ticket.

$10; ulta.com

6 of 10 Courtesy

Steph & Co Blue Python Mini Dome Cosmetics Case

Put a worn makeup bag to rest and upgrade to a vibrant blue case to stash daily essentials. We’re willing to bet it will never be difficult to spot in your handbag.

$15; nordstrom.com

7 of 10 Courtesy

& Other Stories Moroccan Tea Body Mist

Spearmint, lemon, cedarwood, and brown sugar notes soothe weatherworn skin and the senses when this mist is spritzed from head-to-toe onto clean, bare skin.

$20; stories.com

8 of 10 Courtesy

CoverGirl Outlast Longwear + Moisture Lipstick in Into The Fuchsia

Longlasting lipstick may hold up through your morning latte, but it often has the tendency to be drying. Inject some color into your everyday look while keeping your lips smooth with CoverGirl’s highly pigmented, moisture-retaining formula.

$9; drugstore.com

9 of 10 Courtesy

Maybelline New York Brow Define & Fill Duo

Give your neglected brows some attention with a handy brow duo set. For statement brows that rival Cara Delevingne's, use the pencil end to sketch small brush strokes upwards where hair is most sparse. Follow with the powder end starting in the middle to add weight and color.

$7; target.com

Make Better Treatment

Make Better Treatment

Detox your hair from seasonal and styling damage by healing it with a purifying treatment. Let it sit for a few minutes on washed hair before rinsing.

$20; urbanoutfitters.com

