Adele Just Found a Way to Sleep in Her Makeup

Adele, aka our favorite human being, has earned our love and admiration with her voice and witty sense of humor, but today, she may have also discovered the solution to one of beauty's biggest problems — sleeping in your makeup.

Yes, we know, in general, that's something you should never do, but what if we told you that there is actually a way that's risk-free?

Enter Adele's sleeping mask! The singer apparently has her mask personalized with a full-on eye makeup (impeccable cat eye included). That way, she's always camera-ready, complete with signature beauty look.

Oslo / Telenor Arena / May 1 A photo posted by @adele on May 3, 2016 at 9:20am PDT

Now, we'd just like to know how exactly we can get our hands on one of those...