Adele's Makeup Artist Has the Most Genius Hack for Your Under Eye Concealer

Especially in summer's ever-climbing temperatures, keeping our concealer from creasing into those fine lines underneath our eyes (we should have started with the eye cream earlier, we know). Setting spray and loose powder are also no match; Even after taking steps to carefully blend and set our undereyes, they end up creased and worn, possibly with streaks of eyeliner decorating the area.

Luckily, makeup artist Michael Ashton—who has worked with Adele for over a decade, NBD—has the fix for our issue. Though the Marc Jacobs Under(cover) Perfecting Coconut Eye Primer was intended for use on your lids, Ashton finds himself re-purposing it for the under eye area to give concealer extra staying power. "If you take a small amount and apply it to the area before putting concealer on, it creates this smooth, velvety texture for the concealer to lay over," he tells InStyle during a recent meeting to discuss Marc Jacobs's fall beauty launches. "In the same way it keeps your eyeshadow intact, it prevents your concealer from moving around so much."

While it won't replace your eye cream altogether, Ashton mentions that it is a little moisturizing, thanks to the infusion of coconut extract used in the mix. Additionally, ingredients like bark extract and silica spheres help to absorb any oil your skin is likely to produce during the day.

Consider us convinced. Pick up a tube of the Marc Jacobs Under(cover) Perfecting Concealer for yourself at sephora.com priced at $26.