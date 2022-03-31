The Secret Product Behind Marisa Tomei's Shiny Hair on The Tonight Show Just Launched
I don't know about you, but I'm always wondering how Marisa Tomei gets her Marisa Tomei hair. (Other than, you know, her Italian genes.) We already know she touches up her grays with a $34 handy pen (that you can get on Amazon, BTW), but what else is behind her effortless, lush strands? We got the scoop on what went down during a styling sesh for her The Tonight Show appearance earlier this month, which included a secret new product from Act+Acre that added a pop of shine to her waves.
If you're not familiar with Act+Acre, the scalp-focused brand launched in 2019 with the goal of bringing a skincare focus to haircare. Its formulas are silicone-free and plant-based, and a cold processing method is used to extract ingredients so they stay fresh and potent. While the brand has expanded its lineup since it first launched a shampoo and conditioner a few years ago, it only recently ventured into the styling world with its Cold Processed Hair Oil.
Helen Reavey, Act+Acre's founder, certified trichologist (AKA a scalp expert), and Tomei's hair stylist, told InStyle that she used the Cold Pressed Oil on Tomei's wet hair to protect it from heat styling and help smooth her "thick [and] coarse" strands. After styling, Reavey combed the oil through Tomei's blow-dried hair to give it that extra shine.
The oil is made with just five ingredients: meadowfoam oil, squalene, argan oil, abyssinica oil (which comes from an Ethiopian-based plant), and "minimal" fragrance, according to Reavey. She explained that thanks to its silicone-free formula, the oil will adequately penetrate strands and provide moisture.
"A lot of oils on the market have silicone, and while it's amazing the first time you use it because it makes you feel like you're getting hydration and [gives] that silky appearance, it's only making you think that — it's not actually hydrating your hair," she said.
She added that the beauty of the Cold Pressed Oil is that it's multifunctional and can be used for pretty much everything. "You can braid it in as an overnight treatment or add a couple of drops to our hair mask or whatever you have in the shower for a more intense treatment," she said. "Put in a couple of drops depending on your hair type [when it's wet] for heat styling or to help air dry — it'll help smooth and get rid of fly-aways, or lock in the special [heated] style."
No wonder Tomei's hair looked extra luscious while on The Tonight Show. Shop Act+Acre's new Cold Processing Oil here, and browse more Act+Acre products that Reveay used on the actress, including an award-winning hair loss serum and a talc- and aerosol-free dry shampoo, below.
