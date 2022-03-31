The Secret Product Behind Marisa Tomei's Shiny Hair on The Tonight Show Just Launched

I don't know about you, but I'm always wondering how Marisa Tomei gets her Marisa Tomei hair. (Other than, you know, her Italian genes.) We already know she touches up her grays with a $34 handy pen (that you can get on Amazon, BTW), but what else is behind her effortless, lush strands? We got the scoop on what went down during a styling sesh for her The Tonight Show appearance earlier this month, which included a secret new product from Act+Acre that added a pop of shine to her waves.