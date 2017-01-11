9 Products that Will Help Make Your Acne Scars Disappear

Post-breakout good news: You survived, and your skin is pimple-free again. The bad news: You’re left with hyperpigmentation that manifests itself as red or dark spots, which can last weeks or even months. And no one is spared from this frustrating skin condition. Scars can affect complexions of all ages and colors, and if you’re a chronic pimple picker, the odds are even more against you.

The only way to immediately eradicate the reminder of your last breakout is through in-office lasers and Retin-A, but there are some non-prescription products that do a good job at fading markers faster. Here, we’ve rounded up the most effective ways to treat acne scars at home.