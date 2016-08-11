Do Those DIY Honey Face Masks Actually Treat Acne?

If you're in need of a quick and convenient remedy to your breakouts, look no further than the bear-shaped plastic bottle in your kitchen cabinet. Aside from being a popular recommendation on Pinterest, there is some truth to using honey as a skincare treatment. Thanks to its ability to draw in water, honey creates its own anti-bacterial agent by releasing hydrogen peroxide, which rids the skin of any breakout-triggering elements. It's rich in antioxidants, and is amazing for helping restore moisture in dry skin. Although the sticky texture can be somewhat uncomfortable, it can actually aid in pulling out dirt, leftover makeup, and dead skin cells—just make sure you completely rinse it off before continuing with the rest of your skincare routine.

Many DIY mask recipes call for you to cut a small amount of honey with either cinnamon or aspirin, both of which work fine—aspirin contains a similar chemical compound to salicylic acid, while cinnamon helps to further fight acne-causing bacteria—but if creating your own blend doesn't sound appealing to you, many remedies on the market deliver the same effect. We're big fans of the Brazened Honey Face Mask by Lush ($8; lushusa.com), or for a version you don't have to rinse off, try the Sephora Honey Sheet Mask ($6; sephora.com). Since the sheet is soaked in a honey-infused serum, you simply pat it into your skin after peeling back the mask, imparting a soft texture sure to leave you strung out for another taste—shoutout to Mariah.