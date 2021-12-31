According to InStyle Readers, 2021 Was All About Age-Defying Retinols and Lash-Lengthening Mascaras

The last two years have somehow felt like both the longest and the shortest years ever lived. The blur created by the unending pandemic has made the passage of time confusing and circular. But there have been some high points — the Jenniffer Coolidge renaissance, glitter makeup that does not budge, and David Lynch's gleeful daily weather updates. On the aesthetic side of things, The Nap Dress reigned supreme in fashion while the beauty industry honed in on skincare, hair care, and mascara.