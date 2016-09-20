This New Body Wash Sold Out Within Six Hours of Landing at Sephora

When a product sells out within a matter of minutes, you can’t help but wonder what the hype is all about. Take literally every single Kylie Cosmetics launch for example—girlfriend breaks the internet every time.

The question that often pops into my mind is whether it a pure trend everyone is jumping on at once, if the product is truly that innovative, or it simply just does what it says it's going to do.

So when I learned that Sol de Janeiro—the makers of the buzzy, sweet-smelling, cult-status body moisturizer, Brazilian Bum Bum Cream—were coming out with a body wash, I knew it was something to put on my must-try list (a file that grows larger day by day).

Then, I learned that within six hours of launching exclusively at Sephora on September 6, it was completely sold out. But luckily for you and me both, it's since been re-stocked.

Sold out in less than a full workday? Sounds like something that belongs on my overcrowded shower rack.

So here's the deets on the actual product itself. It's called the Brazilian 4 Play Moisturizing Shower Cream-Gel ($25; sephora.com), and like the name suggests, it has a texture that's something between a creamy cleanser and a gel body wash.

It glides over your skin with ease, but you also feel like the consistency has some hydrating properties to it. Like its Bum Bum Cream sibling, it smells rather sweet (but not overpowering or like cotton candy, so don't worry) with the very same caramel notes and is made with cupuaçu butter and coconut oil— so it delivers on the moisturizing promise.

I have trouble with soap and body wash formulas drying out my skin, but this didn't leave me flaky or dehydrated at all. It's also touted to be a solid substitute for shaving cream, so I put that claim to the test, too. It definitely slips off your skin more than your standard shaving cream or lathering shave gel, but it did provide me with a smooth, comfortable surface to shave my legs and underarms with control.

So is it worth the hype? For a limited-edition launch that serves as a beauty multitasker, cleanses my skin, smells like a smoothie, and leaves my limbs hydrated? The whole six hour sell-out thing seems valid to me.