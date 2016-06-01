This Product Will Make You Look Forward to Shaving Your Legs—No Joke

True life confessions. I may be a beauty editor, but I'm not so good about diligently shaving my legs. Part of the problem is I often don't use shaving cream. But now that I'm using Skintimate's Island Berry Breeze shaving gel, I'm a lot better about remembering to shave both of my legs. Mostly because I look forward to doing it!

Not only does it smell like heaven, it makes my shave so much closer and my legs silky soft. It's worth it for the near orgasmic feeling of freshly shaved legs against clean sheets alone. The best part? It's part of our June Beauty bag, which is all about taking care of your skin. For more on why it's awesome and tips to us, I turned to Dr. Annie Chiu, Shick and Skintimate Partner Derm. Read on, below.

What It's Called:

Skintimate Island Berry Breeze

How Much It Will Set You Back:

One subway ride.... or $2.99; skintimate.com

What Makes It Special:

The scent makes you feel like you have escaped to the tropics (without booking a flight!)

Who’s It For?

If you wanna shave your legs, it's for you.

When to Use It:

As shave prep — or the first step in a healthy, leg-care routine

What It Feels Like:

Skintimate shave gel comes out bright pink and foams into a rich, creamy lather, allowing the razor to glide easily over skin.

What It Smells Like:

A tropical island.

What the Experts Are Saying:

“The first step in a shaving routine should always be a moisturizing shave cream, gel, or foam as it softens the hairs and allows blades to glide more easily for a close, comfortable shave, especially over irregular areas like the knees, ankles, or even the bikini area. If you are someone who loves a fabulous scent, try the new Skintimate Island Berry Breeze, which has a luscious scent of island berries, but also helps to moisturize and protect the skin,” says Dr. Annie Chiu, Schick & Skintimate Partner Dermatologist​.