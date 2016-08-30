Here's What Happens When a Victoria's Secret Model Channels the Spice Girls

It's hard to channel your favorite middle school pop stars without looking like you're going to a costume party. We'll always love TLC, but that does that mean that there's any way to channel their "No Scrubs" look IRL without looking like we're going to a theme party? Probably not, or so we thought.

Victoria's Secret Angel Josephine Skriver proved us all wrong on her enviously glorious vacation in Greece, where she served up some peak '90s looks... successfully, we should add!

baby spice-approved* A photo posted by Josephine Skriver (@josephineskriver) on Aug 30, 2016 at 4:39am PDT

Josephine paired her Instagram pic with the caption, "baby spice approved," and we're sure it totally is. In fact, we can hear the musical notes of "Wannabe" in the distance. Or maybe that's just our cell ringer.

Josephine's cute pigtails are giving us subtle throwback vibes, while simultaneously teaching us all a lesson on how to adapt our favorite pop star looks for the real world. Notice the absence of butterfly clips?

Josephine's hair was a homage to Baby Spice no doubt, but the rest of her laid-back outfit kept this from looking to costume-y. Although that shirt kinda reminds us of "Baby One More Time."

There have been talks about a Spice Girls reunion so we wouldn't be surprised if they suddenly have a new member...